Imran Khan says no trade with India under current circumstances


FILE PHOTO: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)
PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan after consultations with key members of his cabinet said under current circumstances Pakistan cannot go ahead with any trade with India, a media report said.



Initially having agreed to import cotton and sugar from neighbouring India, Pakistan did a U-turn.

According to a report in the Dawn newspaper, Khan on Friday (2) has instructed the Ministry of Commerce and his economic team to immediately take steps to facilitate the relevant sectors, value added, apparel and sugar, by finding alternative cheap sources of import of the needed commodities.

Various proposals have been presented to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which considers these suggestions from an economic and commercial point of view. After consideration by the ECC, its decisions are presented to the Cabinet for ratification and final approval, the report said.



In the present case, a proposal was presented to the ECC to allow the import of cotton, cotton yarn and sugar from India keeping in view domestic requirements.

After the ECC decision, Khan held consultations with key members of his cabinet and decided that Pakistan could not go ahead with any trade with India under the current circumstances.















