Pakistan to ban Imran Khan’s PTI, minister says

In this photograph taken on November 1, 2022, Imran Khan speaks while taking part in an anti-government march in Gujranwala, Pakistan. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Pakistan plans to ban former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the country’s information minister said on Monday.

The decision was based on several factors, including the charge that Khan’s PTI had received foreign funds from sources that are illegal in Pakistan and rioting by the party’s leadership and supporters last year targeting military installations, minister Attaullah Tarar said.

“The federal government will move a case to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf,” Tarar said, mentioning the matter would go to cabinet and the Supreme Court if needed.

PTI candidates contested the February 8 election as independents after being barred from the polls.

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the party was eligible for more than 20 extra reserved seats in parliament, increasing pressure on the country’s weak coalition government.

It was not immediately clear what impact the planned ban would have on the court’s decision to grant reserved seats.

Tarar said the government would also seek a legal review of the reserved seats issue.

Jailed since August, Khan was acquitted on Saturday, along with his third wife, on charges that they married unlawfully, but he will not be freed after authorities issued new orders to arrest him.

Khan came to power in 2018 and was ousted in 2022 after falling out with Pakistan’s military.

(With inputs from Reuters)