Website Logo
  • Monday, March 21, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Imran Khan praises India’s ‘independent foreign policy’

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday (20) lauded India for following an “independent foreign policy”.

Addressing a public rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, he said India, which is part of the Quad grouping, has imported crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions on Moscow.

The Quad grouping has the US, India, Japan and Australia as its members.

The US-led Western countries have imposed crippling economic sanctions on Russia for its military offensive in Ukraine which was ordered by president Vladimir Putin on February 24

Khan said his foreign policy would also favour the people of Pakistan.

“I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either,” said Khan, who is rallying public support ahead of a no-confidence vote against him in parliament.

Breaking from the tradition of not openly discussing complicated matters relating to foreign relations in public rallies, Khan mentioned that he had said “absolutely no” to the European Union (EU) envoys seeking Pakistan’s support against Russia in the Ukraine conflict because “they broke protocol by making the request”.

He said Pakistan would have gained nothing by complying with the EU request.

“We became part of America’s war against terror in Afghanistan and lost 80,000 people and $100 billion,” he said.

It is for the second time he spoke against a statement by the EU and other Western countries asking Pakistan earlier this month to condemn the Russian intervention in Ukraine.

In his previous address, Khan had also asked the EU if it would make a similar demand to India.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
British Indian teenager murdered in London’s student flat
News
Imran Khan faces toughest test as no-trust move looms
News
Modi thanks BAPS, other groups for helping India’s evacuation efforts
News
England to roll out fourth Covid shot: NHS
UK
Police officer, jailed for murder of Sarah Everard, charged with more sex crimes
INDIA
Japan prime minister’s meeting with Modi to focus on Ukraine
News
India’s oil imports from US to rise this year
UK
Anushka Asthana is an early favourite to become BBC political editor
News
Homes for Ukraine: 150,000 people register to take part
News
Special event on Holi and Holika Dahan at Parmarth Niketan
UK
Police officers accused of domestic abuse are still in service, data shows
UK
UK police flag concern over children involved in far-right terrorism
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
OneWeb to resume satellite launches with SpaceX tie-up
British Indian teenager murdered in London’s student flat
Imran Khan praises India’s ‘independent foreign policy’
“I’d love to see more crew who’re black and brown,”…
Imran Khan faces toughest test as no-trust move looms
Ranveer Singh’s ’83 lands on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar