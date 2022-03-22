Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Imran Khan faces toughest challenge to his rule in four years

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan speaks during the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers, in Islamabad on March 22, 2022. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

FOREIGN ministers of Muslim nations began meeting in Pakistan on Tuesday (22) as the country’s leader trumpets his Islamic credentials while at the same time battling the most serious challenge to his rule in four years.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is meeting in Islamabad with an ambitious agenda that seeks approval for more than 100 declarations, including aid for financially strapped Afghanistan and support for the Palestinians and Kashmir.

The meeting is also attended by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi despite Beijing being criticised for its treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang province.

But as officials praise Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for getting the United Nations last week to formally recognise Islamophobia as a global threat, the cricket star-turned-politician faces a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

In a hectic week on the political front, the country on Wednesday (23) also celebrates Pakistan Day, with a military parade and flypasts.

The theme for the OIC gathering is “Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development”.

Khan won office through an electorate weary of the two-party dynasties that have dominated Pakistan politics since independence – periods of power punctuated by military coups – but he seems to have lost that support, and perhaps the Army too.

“I think the army leadership must be extremely concerned seeing what is happening on the political scene at the moment,” said Talat Masood, a retired general-turned-political analyst.

Khan has called for a million of his supporters to rally in the capital to put pressure on dozens of National Assembly members who are reported to be considering voting against him.

The leaders of the two main opposition parties have also called for their supporters to gather, prompting authorities to declare most of this week a public holiday in the hope of avoiding conflict – particularly during the OIC meeting.

‘Poorly managed’

“It is dragging the country to chaos,” Masood said.

“It seems that the government and opposition parties are on a collision course. They don’t seem to solve the problems politically, and rather try to show their street power.”

The no-confidence motion is scheduled to be formally introduced on Friday (25) with a vote next week, but horse-trading is common in Pakistan politics and the rebels could well return to the fold before then.

“He has managed his own and allied political parties poorly,” political analyst Hasan Askari Rizvi said of Khan.

“It was his failure to keep the party and allies together that has brought him to this.”

Although Pakistan escaped the worst of the Covid-19 epidemic, the economy is in the doldrums with soaring inflation, a feeble rupee, and crippling debt.

The return of the Taliban to power in neighbouring Afghanistan has also provoked a resurgence of militancy in Pakistan – including the bombing of a Shiite mosque in Peshawar last month claimed by the local chapter of Daesh that killed more than 60 people.

With flaring domestic issues, Khan has tried to position himself on the international stage, but his insistence on continuing with a visit to Moscow last month as Russian troops invaded Ukraine perplexed even his most ardent admirers.

He was also one of the few world leaders to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics when others boycotted in protest at China’s human rights record.

There are several scenarios at play for Pakistan this week.

Khan’s PTI party is pursuing a court case against rebellious members that could force them to follow the whip.

Another tactic is for parties to, quite literally, hold lawmakers hostage and prevent them from voting or having a quorum.

And even if Khan does lose the vote, there will likely be a series of challenges both inside and outside the assembly.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Maher Maaroufe charged with the murder of Sabita Thanwani
News
Ukraine: Modi, Morrison call for immediate end to hostilities
UK
Family pays tribute to Sabita Thanwani
News
Parents of slain photojournalist start legal action against Taliban
HEADLINE STORY
OYO to offer free accommodation to Ukraine refugees
News
Alleged killer of David Amess was ‘Islamist terrorist’, court hears
UK
Sadhguru sets off on 30,000-km Save Soil road trip from London
News
Ethnic minority drivers pay more for motor insurance in Britain
INDIA
Ukraine: Biden says India ‘somewhat shaky’ on Russia
UK
British Indian teenager murdered in London’s student flat
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan praises India’s ‘independent foreign policy’
News
Imran Khan faces toughest test as no-trust move looms
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shawn Mendes opens up on life after splitting with Camila…
KGF 2: First single ‘Toofan’ from Yash starrer receives rousing…
Maher Maaroufe charged with the murder of Sabita Thanwani
John Abraham on Attack facing competition from RRR
Sikh fan ‘racially attacked’ at Arsenal’s Premier League match against…
Middlesex’s Shah urges to ‘evolve with society’ to achieve diversity…