Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK net migration falls 69 per cent: ONS

The fall continues a downward trend as Starmer’s Labour government faces pressure from Reform UK, which has focused on immigration.

UK border

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the drop was driven by fewer non-European Union nationals and their dependants coming to work or study, and more Britons leaving the country.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 27, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:


NET migration to the UK fell by 69 per cent to 204,000 in the year to June, according to official figures released on Thursday, giving prime minister Keir Starmer a boost.

The fall continues a downward trend as Starmer’s Labour government faces pressure from Reform UK, which has focused on immigration.

The figures do not include migrant arrivals through irregular routes such as small boat crossings.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the drop was driven by fewer non-European Union nationals and their dependants coming to work or study, and more Britons leaving the country.

Provisional net migration data — the difference between people arriving and leaving — showed an estimated 898,000 arrivals in the year to June and 693,000 people permanently leaving. It is the lowest 12-month figure since 2021.

Net migration for 2024, announced in May, also showed a fall to 431,000, later revised to 345,000. That compared with 860,000 in the year to December 2023.

The opposition Conservatives said on Thursday the decline was due to reforms to work visas, dependants and students introduced by former prime minister Rishi Sunak before the 2024 election.

Migration crackdown

The figures do not change the situation on irregular migration, which remains high.

More than 39,000 people have arrived on small boats this year, already more than the total for 2024 but below the 2022 record under the previous Conservative government.

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, has held double-digit polling leads over Labour for most of the year while campaigning on immigration.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood this month announced measures targeting both legal and irregular migration, partly in response to support for Reform UK.

The government is also moving forward with a “one in, one out” arrangement with France aimed at reducing small boat arrivals. New figures released Thursday showed 153 people have been removed to France and 134 have arrived in the UK under the plan.

Under the scheme, for each migrant arrival deemed irregular and ineligible for asylum and returned to France, another person is permitted to enter the UK through “a new safe and legal route.”

immigrationnet migrationonsreform ukuk politics

Related News

tulip-siddiq-getty
News

Tulip Siddiq’s trial in Bangladesh draws concern from top UK lawyers

violence against women
News

Nine in 10 honour-based crimes 'linked to domestic abuse'

Rishi Sunak leads targeted prostate cancer screening drive
News

Rishi Sunak leads targeted prostate cancer screening drive

Reeves faces tough test as Labour prepares 'tax-heavy' budget
News

Reeves faces tough test as Labour prepares 'tax-heavy' budget

More For You

Akshata Murty

Akshata Murty dressing the Bhavan’s annual Diwali dinner in London.

Bhavan, a home for Asians: Akshata Murty

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, said her family “never shied away” from their Indian heritage while living at Downing Street.

Murty reflected on her years in public life and the role that Indian culture and family traditions played in keep­ing her grounded at an event last Saturday (22).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us