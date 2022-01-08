Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 08, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100

Entertainment

“I’m an actor who likes to talk about different subjects when I touch a script”, says Kirti Kulhari as she gears up for the premiere of Human

Kirti Kulhari (Photo credit: Spice PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

Human is one of the most-awaited streaming shows, which is set to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

A medical thriller based on Human drug trials in India, Human features a long list of incredibly talented actors like National award-winning actor Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava, and Mohan Agashe, amongst others.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee. Kirti Kulhari, known for her choice of roles that are perceived as serious at times, plays the role of a doctor in Human.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

When asked about her choice of projects and her inclination towards drama, she shares, “There is so much more drama in drama as a genre, the characters are more complex and layered. I personally feel I like playing with complexity as a person hence portraying them on screen as well. It is a very challenging process as an actor and I truly enjoy that challenge. Also, I am an actor who likes to talk about different subjects when I touch a script. There is so much to talk about. It involves people, the drama has to be there. It’s just something I love to do. It’s far tougher to get a good script in terms of comedy and others as compared to drama. I happen to be doing well with drama, and if it’s categorized as serious stuff, sure, I would like to take every opportunity as an actor to take things that matter to me.”

Kirti is sure to impress viewers with her classic performance in Human. The high-profile streaming show will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th January 2022 onwards.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Looop Lapeta to debut on Netflix on February 4
Entertainment
Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui receives rousing response on Netflix
Entertainment
Qissa director Anup Singh announces book on Irrfan Khan on actor’s birthday
Entertainment
“It’s always amazing to work with her; she’s an absolute darling,” says Ram Kapoor about…
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Here’s rounding up five most stunning looks of Bipasha Basu
Entertainment
Aayush Sharma opts out of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for this reason
Entertainment
Sundance Film Festival 2022 to be held virtually amid rising Covid-19 cases
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao to star in a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla
Entertainment
Netflix announces biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami starring Anushka Sharma
Entertainment
Original script of Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s Ghare Baire to be released soon
Entertainment
83 to stream digitally only after eight weeks of theatrical run, says producer
TOP LISTS
Five promising young stars we cannot wait to watch more on screen in…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Looop Lapeta to debut…
Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui receives rousing response on Netflix
Carer jailed for attacking partner
Foxconn set to resume Indian operations next week
Racist message: Met investigates Tory peer Michelle Mone
B&M raises revenue forecast after ‘best-ever Christmas’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE