Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

Arts and Culture

“I’m amazed, delighted, honoured, and humbled,” says Geetanjali Shree as she becomes first Hindi author to win Booker Prize for her novel Tomb of Sand

Her Hindi novel Ret Samadhi was translated into English as Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell.

Geetanjali Shree and Daisy Rockwell. (Photo credit: TheBookerPrizes/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree has become the first Hindi writer to win the International Booker Prize. Her novel Ret Samadhi, translated into English as Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell, won the International Booker Prize. It was the first Hindi-language book to be shortlisted for the £50,000 prize. Tomb of Sand is a story set in the shadow of the partition of India and follows an elderly woman after the death of her husband.

After creating history by winning the prestigious award on Thursday, author Geetanjali Shree said that she is happy, “but also feels a sense of responsibility towards herself, towards literature”.

“It is a recognition of the Hindi language and literature and it also points to the fact that there is a whole literature out there that needs to be discovered,” she told an Indian publication.

Geetanjali Shree in her award acceptance speech said, “This is a bolt from the blue, but what a nice one and I am still reeling. I never dreamt of the Booker and I never thought I could. What a huge recognition. I am amazed, delighted, honoured, and humbled. I want to start by thanking the Booker foundation and the Booker jury for choosing this book. There is a melancholy satisfaction in the award going to it. Ret-Samadhi, Tomb of Sand is the eulogy for the world we inhabit, a laughing eulogy that retains hope in the face of impending doom. The Booker will surely take it to many more people than it would have done otherwise.”

Apart from Ret Samadhi, Geetanjali Shree has written several short stories and novels. Her 2000 novel Mai was shortlisted for the Crossword Book Award in 2001.

Ret Samadhi was published by Rajkamal Prakashan.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Arts and Culture
Review: ‘Lotus Beauty’ cleverly captures cross-generational female experiences
Arts and Culture
Gauri Khan: The class act of interior design
Arts and Culture
Mr India: 35 facts about the cult film
Arts and Culture
True Indian heroes at Cannes
Arts and Culture
Sangeeta Weatherley: Passion to help people find an inner Picasso
Arts and Culture
Ayushmann Khurrana: The actor who redefined the Bollywood hero
Big Interview
Abhay Deol: Story of a maverick
Arts and Culture
Sudha Chandran: A magical journey
Arts and Culture
Why it’s curtains for Bollywood remakes
Arts and Culture
Jr NTR: A dynamite all-rounder
Arts and Culture
Seven best Bollywood dancers who set the screen on fire with their moves
Arts and Culture
Qaran: Redefining Indipop
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
“I’m amazed, delighted, honoured, and humbled,” says Geetanjali Shree as…
Open letter from NHS, charity and community leaders to people…
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek registers low opening numbers
‘Do I have rashes from Monkeypox?’: NHS 111 is being…
Trouble mounts for Boris Johnson: Tory MP Bob Neill submits…
Decoded: What’s Sri Lanka’s 21st Constitutional Amendment aimed to curtail…