‘I’m a big, big Star Trek fan since I was about four or five years old’: Jameela Jamil

Star Trek: Prodigy is scheduled to return on Thursday, October 27 exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S., and on Friday, October 28 in Latin America, Australia, Italy, and the U.K.

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Paramount+)

By: Mohnish Singh

The second half of season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated television series created by Kevin and Dan Hageman for the streaming service Paramount+ and the cable channel Nickelodeon, is highly awaited. There are some prominent names on the voice cast of the series, including Jameela Jamil who voices the character of Ensign Asencia, a Trill bridge officer on Admiral Janeway’s USS Dauntless.

During a recent interview, Jamil talked about her deep love for Star Trek and said, “Big Star Trek fan, although I don’t think there is anyone quite like my character in the franchise, so far… but I cannot say very much. Yeah, but I am a big, big Star Trek fan since I was about four or five years old.”

The actress went on to add, “Next Generation was my favorite. Deep Space Nine is also amazing, Voyager also amazing. But [TNG] was the one that was my introduction and that was the one that got the most replays in England, so we will just watch it again and again and again. I heard there is a Next Generation reunion happening here, so I’m going to f—ing lose it. (laughs) There’s going to be a lot of weird selfies on the Internet.”

Talking about how she landed the part in Star Trek: Prodigy, the actress said, “It was just an all-caps email – which I had never sent before – to my team so they can hear me physically screaming from my fingertips. I didn’t even read the material. I didn’t ask how much money it was. I didn’t ask how much time they would need me for or where I would be. I just said yes and then I immediately phoned my brother.”

