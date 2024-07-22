Labour to fast-track returns of illegal migrants to safe countries

Instead of flying illegal migrants to Rwanda, the Home Office plans to increase returns to the migrants’ countries of origin.

Yvette Cooper announced that she has started the process of reallocating staff from the previous Conservative government’s abolished Rwanda scheme to a new Returns and Enforcement programme. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

The government will fast-track the asylum applications of migrants entering the country illegally from nations on its designated safe states list, including India, under new proposals by the Labour government. This is aimed at speeding up their deportation.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper announced that she has started the process of reallocating staff from the previous Conservative government’s abolished Rwanda scheme to a new Returns and Enforcement programme. Instead of flying illegal migrants to Rwanda, the Home Office plans to increase returns to the migrants’ countries of origin, starting with more raids on businesses employing illegal workers.

“We are drawing up new plans for fast-track decisions and returns for safe countries,” Cooper wrote in ‘The Sun on Sunday’. “Most people in this country want to see a properly controlled and managed asylum system, where Britain does its bit to help those fleeing conflict and persecution, but where those who have no right to be in the country are swiftly removed,” she said.

India was added to the UK’s “Safe States” list last November, which will expedite the return of Indians who travel to the UK illegally.

Home Office figures show that asylum seekers from India have a very low acceptance rate.

The number of Indians crossing the English Channel illegally in small boats surged briefly between September 2022 and March 2023 before falling to a “negligible proportion,” according to the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford. Vietnam and Albania are also on the safe list targeted for quicker returns.

“I was shocked to discover the Conservatives had 1,000 civil servants working on the Rwanda Partnership. Not any more. We’ve moved staff into a new Returns and Enforcement programme to increase returns of those with no right to be here and to make sure rules are respected and enforced, starting with an increase in illegal working raids,” said Cooper.

“We’ve directed Immigration Enforcement to intensify their operations over the summer, with a focus on employers who are fuelling the trade of criminal gangs by exploiting and facilitating illegal working here in the UK – including in car washes and in the beauty sector,” she said.

This comes as the newly appointed minister announced the creation of a new Border Security Command following Labour’s landslide victory in the July 4 general election. The Home Office is establishing the remit, governance, and strategic direction of the new command. Early legislation is being prepared to introduce new counter-terror style powers and stronger measures to tackle organised immigration crime.

“The Border Security Command will be a major step change in UK enforcement efforts to tackle organised immigration crime, drawing on substantial resources to work across Europe and beyond to disrupt trafficking networks and to coordinate with prosecutors in Europe to deliver justice,” said Cooper.

(With inputs from PTI)