‘If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again’: Ms Marvel producer

Ms Marvel is the first superhero series from MCU which features a Muslim lead.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding as one more title is set to be a part of the franchise. Ms Marvel, the seventh television series in the MCU, is slated to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from next week.

Ahead of the much-anticipated premiere of Ms Marvel, the team of the high-profile streaming show has already expressed their desire to work with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, fans went crazy on social media as Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster films Baazigar (1993) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) found a mention in the trailer of the show.

In a recent interview, co-executive producer for the series Sana Amanat and directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi opened up about how Khan is part of the series.

“If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We’ll go back to production, we’re (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody! SRK actually is from the comics. We have some Shah Rukh Khan mentions in the comics because it was linked to Kamala’s connectivity with Bollywood and we just love him. As a Pakistani kid in Jersey, I loved Bollywood actors growing up. So having that integrated into Kamala’s world makes it more global and real. It’s really awesome and we are very excited about it. Shah Rukh, if you want to work with us, we are down for it,” she said in the interview.

Adil, who previously directed Bad Boys for Life with Bilall, also said that they want to remake Bad Boys 3 with Shah Rukh.

“We would want to make a Bad Boys 3 remake with Shah Rukh Khan.”

Sana added that “this will be the perfect pitch’ and Bilal called the actor ‘one of the biggest stars in the world, a legend.”

Set to premiere on Disney+ on June 8, Ms Marvel is the first Muslim superhero series from the house of Marvel Studios, featuring newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

