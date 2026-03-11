ICC rejects bias claims as stranded World Cup squads finally fly home

CRICKET's governing body has rejected accusations of unequal treatment after the West Indies and South Africa squads were left stranded in India for more than a week following the T20 World Cup, with both sides now finally began the journey home.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday (11) that its decisions throughout the crisis had been driven solely by "safety, feasibility and welfare", pushing back against a growing chorus of criticism over the stark contrast between the travel arrangements made for different teams.

Airlines have been cancelling and rerouting flights because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, throwing international travel into widespread chaos. But the crisis has shone a particularly uncomfortable light on the ICC after England managed to fly home just 36 hours after their semi-final defeat last week, while the West Indies and South Africa remained stuck in Kolkata more than a week after being knocked out of the tournament.

The disparity drew sharp criticism from former England captain Michael Vaughan, who pointed it out on social media. Cricket West Indies added to the pressure on Tuesday (10), saying its squad had waited nine days for a charter flight that was "repeatedly delayed", describing the uncertainty as "increasingly distressing".

The ICC acknowledged the frustration but insisted comparisons with England's departure were not valid.

West Indies team players pose for a group photograph before the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 23, 2026. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP via Getty Images)

"We understand that players, coaches, support staff and their families who have completed their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns are anxious to return home," the governing body said in a statement. "That they have not yet been able to do so is a source of genuine frustration, and the ICC shares that frustration."

It added that there was no meaningful comparison to be drawn between England's arrangements and those made for the other sides, saying the situations "arose from separate circumstances, routing options and different travel conditions".

"Throughout this period, the ICC's overriding priority has been the safety and welfare of everyone affected," it said. "We will not move people until we are satisfied that the travel solution in place is safe, and that commitment will not change."

Progress was finally being made on Wednesday. South Africa, whose World Cup campaign ended on March 4, were told the entire contingent would depart India within 36 hours, with four players and five family members already having boarded flights. The remaining 29 members of their travelling party were scheduled to leave within 24 hours.

The West Indies, knocked out on March 1, were also beginning to disperse. Nine members of the squad had already departed for the Caribbean, with the remaining 16 booked on flights leaving India within 12 hours. Cricket West Indies confirmed it had arranged commercial flights to take the group home in three separate groups.

The ICC said the criticism of its handling of the situation was "incorrect", maintaining it had worked to find safe and viable routes as quickly as circumstances allowed.

