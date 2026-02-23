T20 World Cup: South Africa dent India’s semi-final hopes with big win

SOUTH AFRICA ended India’s 12-match winning streak at the T20 World Cup with a 76-run win in Ahmedabad on Sunday in the opening Group 1 Super Eights match.

David Miller struck 63 and Tristan Stubbs added late runs to help South Africa post 187-7. In reply, the defending champions were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs in their first chase of the tournament.

Left-arm quick Marco Jansen took 4-22 and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed 3-24 as South Africa bowled India out.

"Great performance. Very different type of wicket to what we've had here, so great to see the boys assess that pretty early and adapt their skills to execute their plans," said South Africa captain Aiden Markram.

"We're really pumped for the bowling group. They’ve been working hard, started the comp a bit tough, but the way they rocked up tonight was a great effort."

The loss leaves India with a lower net run rate, which could be important if the Super Eights group remains close.

India, defending their title at home, may now need to win their remaining Super Eight matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies to stay in contention for the semi-finals.

"We bowled really well, but we could have batted a little better," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Fans silenced

"Sometimes you've got to think, if you're chasing 180-185, you can't win the game in the power play, but you might lose it.

"We lost too many wickets in the power play."

Both sides had gone unbeaten in the group stage. The match was also a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados, which India won.

India’s unbeaten run in the tournament dated back to their semi-final loss to eventual winners England in 2022.

South Africa made an early breakthrough when Markram opened the bowling and dismissed Ishan Kishan with off-spin.

Abhishek Sharma scored his first runs of the tournament after three ducks, hitting a four off Markram as the 82,000 crowd in the stadium, which has a reported capacity of 130,000, responded.

Jansen then had Tilak Varma caught behind for one and removed Abhishek for 15 in the next over.

India were reduced to 51-5 after Corbin Bosch dismissed Washington Sundar and Suryakumar, who toe-ended to midwicket.

Maharaj took three wickets in one over, dismissing Hardik Pandya (18), Rinku Singh (0) and Arshdeep Singh (one).

Shivam Dube scored 42 before falling to Jansen. Jasprit Bumrah was out on the next ball.

Earlier, South Africa chose to bat and slipped to 20-3 before Miller and Dewald Brevis, who made 45, added 97 runs.

Stubbs remained unbeaten on 44 off 24 balls and hit the final two balls of the innings for six off Pandya.

India fast bowler Bumrah took 3-15.