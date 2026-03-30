IACC releases 'Know Your Rights' guide as anti-Indian hate rises across the US

Highlights

Anti-Indian slurs online rose 115 per cent between 2023 and 2025.

50 per cent of Indian - Americans report personal discrimination since 2025.

Guide covers all visa categories including H-1B, F-1, green card holders and citizens.

The Indian American Advocacy Council (IACC) has released a 10-page guide called "Know Your Rights" for Indian-Americans across the United States.

The move comes after the community reported a sharp rise in online harassment, targeted hate and institutional hostility following the 2025 presidential transition.

Shared on X, the guide is designed as a practical resource for Indians on all visa types, including H-1B, H-4, F-1, green card holders, students, parents and citizens.

It covers what to say if immigration enforcement officers arrive at the door, what employers cannot legally do to H-1B workers, and how to properly document hate incidents.

Data behind it

The IACC cited troubling figures in the guide. Anti-Indian slurs online jumped 115 per cent between 2023 and 2025.

More than five Hindu temples have been vandalised since 2023, and posts with anti-Indian content have clocked over 280 million views online.

The guide points to Frisco, Texas as a case study, describing it as a flashpoint for anti-Indian hostility.

It claims the city has been targeted by a coordinated far-right campaign alleging Indian takeover and H-1B visa fraud, with activists from outside Frisco attending city council meetings to speak against the Indian-American community.

On legal protections, the guide outlines several federal laws covering Indian-Americans, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act and the Matthew Shepard Hate Crimes Act.

It advises people to call 911 for hate incidents, keep records with dates, photos and witness details, and file complaints with the DOJ Civil Rights Division and the FBI Dallas field office.

The guide's release sparked a mixed reaction online, with some welcoming it and others responding with hostility, reflecting the very tensions it seeks to address.