  Saturday, December 11, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Entertainment

“I never imagined someone could tell a love story in this way:” Akshay Kumar on Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar says that filmmaker Aanand L Rai was initially hesitant to approach him for Atrangi Re as the film belongs to Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush’s characters.

“This film basically belongs to Dhanush and Sara, they are the main leads. I have a special appearance in the movie. Rai was earlier confident that I will say no to the movie as it was a small role.  “But I loved the story, it really is an atrangi (extraordinary) story. I never imagined that someone could tell a love story in this way. So, when I said yes to this, Rai was taken aback. He thought there was only one per cent chance that I would agree to do the movie and that’s what happened,” the 54-year-old actor told a newswire in an interview.

Atrangi Re, which marks Kumar’s first collaboration with Rai, is being touted as a twisted and complex love triangle. The actor said he always liked the rawness of Rai’s cinema and that’s why he was also looking forward to working with the director.

“He makes films which are rooted in reality. His focus is never on the beauty of his characters, be it male or female. He tries to show the raw emotions of the characters and how close they are to real people,” Kumar added.

He believes that if Atrangi Re is able to click with the audiences, then the credit only belongs to Khan and Dhanush. “This film will work only because of Sara and Dhanush. Sara is very professional and she is a director’s actor. I believe this is one of the best roles that she has ever done. Dhanush is a polished actor and a phenomenal artist. He has done many films and his first Hindi movie Raanjhanaa was a landmark movie. In this movie, he has performed really well,” Kumar said.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, and Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films, Atrangi Re will release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Eastern Eye

Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan
Entertainment
Jai Bhim and Shershaah top the 2021 IMDb list of Indian films
Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

