Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727

HEADLINE STORY

I got Covishield from India: UN General Assembly president

Abdulla Shahid, president of the United Nations General Assembly (Photo by Justin Lane- Pool/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PRESIDENT of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid has said he had received his two doses of the Covishield vaccine manufactured in India, as have a “large portion” of other countries around the world.

The Covishield vaccine, which has been developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, is manufactured in India by Pune-based Serum Institute.

“On vaccines, that’s a very technical question you have asked me. I got Covishield from India, I’ve got the two doses. I don’t know how many countries would say that Covishield is acceptable or not, but a large portion of the countries have got Covishield,” Shahid said at his first press conference here on Friday (1).

“And I’ve survived. But let someone else, a medical person make that call, not me,” he added with a laugh.

India has exported over 66 million vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries through grants, commercial shipments and the Covax facility. The Maldives, the home country of Shahid, was among the first nations to receive the India-made vaccines in January when 100,000 doses of Covishield were dispatched to Male.

In all, the Maldives has received a total of 3,12,000 doses of made-in-India Covid vaccines through grants, commercial shipments and the Covax facility.

The UK had initially refused to recognise Covishield. However, following India’s strong criticism of the decision, the UK on September 22 amended its new guidelines and included the vaccine.

However, the move did not provide any relief from quarantine rules for Indian travellers vaccinated with two doses of Covishield. Later, British officials said the UK has issues with India’s vaccine certification process and not with the Covishield vaccine.

Under the new British rules that are coming into effect from Monday (4), fully vaccinated Indians will have to undergo 10-day quarantine.

India has decided to impose reciprocal curbs against all British nationals arriving in the country, official sources in New Delhi said on Friday (1), as the contentious issue relating to the UK not recognising Indian vaccine certificates could not be resolved despite holding a series of technical-level talks.

Shahid, who plans to convene a high-level meeting of the General Assembly in January to take stock of the global vaccination effort and equity, said the messages that he had received so far on vaccines in listening to world leaders at the General Debate, “has been most positive from the United States, from China, from India, from many, many corners of the world, from the vaccine producers themselves”.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
US official calls for Pakistan action on militants
HEADLINE STORY
Sony to bid for IPL rights as part of Zee merger: report
INDIA
India ‘slaps reciprocal travel curbs’ on Britons
News
Britain’s drug laws are racist, alleges Simon Woolley
News
Man attacked Sabina Nessa with a 2ft-long weapon, court hears
HEADLINE STORY
No decision on Air India yet, India clarifies after reports that Tata emerged winner
HEADLINE STORY
Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive
HEADLINE STORY
Mira Nair: Colonialists made us believe that we aren’t able to represent ourselves
News
Steve Reed says values of Hindu community and Labour party are similar
News
Report says William Beckford statue should stay
HEADLINE STORY
IPL’s Delhi back Ashwin after Warne’s ‘disgraceful’ jibe
News
Chef Nisha Katona on UK’s new post-COVID restaurants recovery council
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Azeem Rafiq’s sister claims she feels ‘shunned’
Banking tech chief Gulamhuseinwala resigns
Pakistan government in talks with militants for reconciliation: Imran Khan
US official calls for Pakistan action on militants
I got Covishield from India: UN General Assembly president
Aditya Roy Kapur to headline the Indian adaptation of British…