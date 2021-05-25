“I don’t have any regrets,” Tusshar Kapoor on his choice of films

Tusshar Kapoor (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, who debuted onto the silver screen with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001, has clocked two decades in the film industry. Over his 20-year long career, the actor has delivered several hits and misses.

Though Kapoor does not have any major regrets as far as his career goes, he does rues doing certain turkey films in the beginning. “I do not have any regrets. Maybe I should have not done a couple of films in the beginning. In the beginning, I had done a few films forcefully. I should have realised that it is okay to say no to a film. I used to feel bad to say no. I should have put my foot down in some ways in the beginning. Those are the only regrets,” he tells an Indian publication.

Apart from doing some run-of-the-mill films, Kapoor also regrets not marketing himself better and doing more PR to ensure a strong positioning. “Maybe I should have done more promotion at the beginning of my career. I was not so good with marketing. I used to shy away from the media initially which I should not have done. There were lots of opportunities back then. I used to say no to everything. I used to say ‘no, I do not want to come in front of the media’. But gradually, I started appearing for film promotions. So, probably I should have done more PR at the beginning of my career,” he adds.

Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again (2017), co-starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade. In 2020, he turned producer with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii. If all goes well, the actor will soon return to reprise his role in Golmaal Five, the fifth installment of the Golmaal franchise.

