Hybe slides 15% as BTS comeback concert falls short of 250,000 target

Highlights:

Shares in Hybe drop after lower-than-expected turnout at BTS comeback concert

Around 104,000 fans attended, far below projections of 250,000

Comeback marks BTS’ first full-group performance since 2022 hiatus

A high-stakes return meets mixed response

Shares in Hybe fell sharply after the comeback concert of BTS drew a smaller crowd than anticipated.

The free event, held at Gwanghwamun Square, marked the first time all seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — performed together since pausing group activities in 2022 for mandatory military service.

Organisers had expected around 250,000 attendees, but estimates suggest roughly 104,000 fans were present.

Market reaction follows build-up

Hybe’s stock had climbed steadily in recent months, buoyed by expectations surrounding the group’s return, a new album and an extensive global tour.

However, by Monday, shares had dropped by 15.5 per cent, reflecting investor disappointment following the turnout figures.

Streaming reach and crowd controls

The concert also marked the launch of BTS’s sold-out, 82-date world tour and was live-streamed via Netflix to viewers in more than 190 countries.

Industry observers suggest that global streaming access, combined with strict crowd control measures at the venue, may have contributed to lower in-person attendance. Viewing data from the platform is expected to be released later.

Strong sales despite turnout

Despite the crowd numbers, BTS’s new album Arirang recorded strong early performance. Released by Big Hit Music, the album sold 3.98 million copies on its first day.

During the concert, the group performed tracks from the new release alongside established hits including Butter and Dynamite.

The comeback comes at a crucial time for both BTS and Hybe, with the group remaining the company’s primary revenue driver. The firm’s operating profit had declined during the band’s hiatus.

At the same time, the global K-pop landscape has grown increasingly competitive, with acts such as Blackpink, Seventeen and Stray Kids vying for audience attention.

Competition is also emerging from unconventional quarters, including the fictional project KPop Demon Hunters, which has gained significant traction. Reports suggest Netflix is exploring a potential world tour linked to the film as it looks to expand the franchise further.