Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 419,470
Total Cases 31,293,062
Today's Fatalities 483
Today's Cases 35,342
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 419,470
Total Cases 31,293,062
Today's Fatalities 483
Today's Cases 35,342

Entertainment

Hungama 2 movie review: This Priyadarshan’s directorial has some funny moments, but is a disappointment for Shilpa Shetty fans

Hungama 2 poster (Photo From Shilpa Shetty’s Twitter)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

In 2003, Priyadarshan had directed a film titled Hungama which starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, and Shoma Anand in the lead roles. It was a super funny film, and even right now when we watch it we laugh out loud.

Now, a sequel to the film titled Hungama 2 has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. There’s no connection between the two films, and Hungama 2 is an adaptation of the Malayalam movie Minnaram (1994) which was also helmed by Priyadarshan.

Hungama 2 revolves around Aakash (Meezaan Jafri) who is happily staying with his family. But soon, his life takes a turn when one-day Vaani (Pranitha Subhash), his ex-girlfriend, comes to his house with a child and claims that the child is of Aakash. On the other hand, we have Aakash’s family friend Anjali (Shilpa Shetty) who is married to Radheshyam Tiwari (Paresh Rawal), and Tiwari feels that Aakash and Anjali are having an affair. All these things create hungama (ruckus).

Well, this Priyadarshan’s directorial has some funny moments that will make you laugh out loud. But, there are two major things that disappoint us about the movie. Hungama 2 is not as hilarious as Hungama. When you make a movie that is going to take the franchise forward, the audience expects it to be better than the first instalment, and that’s not the case with Hungama 2.

The second thing that disappoints us a lot is, from day one, this movie has been promoted as Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s comeback. But, the actress just has an extended cameo in the film. The movie concentrates more on Aakash, Vaani, and his family’s story. So, Shilpa Shetty fans get ready to be disappointed.

Talking about performances, Ashutosh Rana is the star of Hungama 2. The actor is excellent in the movie and makes us laugh out loud with his performance in it. Paresh Rawal is good in his role, but he has been given less screen time. Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in the film, but she is wasted in her extended cameo.

Meezaan Jafri is decent and Pranitha Subhash has also performed well. Rajpal Yadav and Tiku Talsania steal the show whenever they come on the screen. Johny Lever and Akshaye Khanna are good in their cameos.

Coming to music, the film doesn’t have any great songs, and even the recreated version of Chura Ke Dil Mera is strictly average.

Overall, Hungama 2 has some funny moments, but we surely expected more from it.

Ratings: 2.5/5

Watch the trailer here…

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan begins filming Nag Ashwin’s untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone tomorrow
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor’s streaming show Sunny is a reworked version of Raj & DK’s Farzi
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde shares important update on her next Radhe Shyam with Prabhas
Entertainment
Onir signs Kubbra Sait and Nimisha Sajayan to headline sequel to I Am, titled We…
Entertainment
Mona Singh tries to break stereotypes with her minimalistic look as the host of Mauka-E-Vardaat…
Entertainment
Shankar Mahadevan to judge the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
NEWS
Violence in South Africa claims 330 lives
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra watches the opening ceremony of Olympic Games, wishes best of luck…
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty Kundra requests everyone to watch Hungama 2, writes ‘the film shouldn’t…
Entertainment
Exclusive! Tanya Maniktala on her character in Chutzpah: It is the whole 180-degree…
Entertainment
Etharkkum Thunindhavan: First look and title of #Suriya40 unveiled on Suriya’s birthday
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan to star in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Tanya Maniktala on Chutzpah, long distance relationship, life after A…
Varun Sharma on Chutzpah, shooting during the pandemic, Cirkus, Fukrey…
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Amitabh Bachchan begins filming Nag Ashwin’s untitled film with Prabhas…
Shahid Kapoor’s streaming show Sunny is a reworked version of…
Pooja Hegde shares important update on her next Radhe Shyam…
Onir signs Kubbra Sait and Nimisha Sajayan to headline sequel…
Mona Singh tries to break stereotypes with her minimalistic look…
Shankar Mahadevan to judge the upcoming season of Sa Re…