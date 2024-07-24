Humza Yousaf praises newborn daughter as “wee warrior”

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE former First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, has expressed his gratitude and admiration for his newborn daughter, Liyana, who recently spent time in the hospital due to health complications.

Yousaf shared the news on social media, describing Liyana as his “wee warrior” after she required treatment for high bilirubin levels, a condition that can cause jaundice in infants.

The former minister revealed that Liyana underwent phototherapy at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for the condition.

He posted photos of his baby girl on Instagram with the caption: “Liyana had some complications with very high bilirubin levels, so she needed a few days in the hospital for phototherapy. Thankfully, her recovery has gone well.

“Seeing your child unwell is upsetting, but I am overwhelmed with gratitude.

“We are so fortunate to have an NHS that provides care free at the point of need, staffed with exceptional individuals (a special shoutout to the Transitional Care Team at Ninewells Hospital).

“I am also grateful for having access to this exceptional care, especially when thinking about those in places like Gaza and Sudan, where such support might not be available.

“How do they manage with sick children and no help at hand?

“Even during the toughest times, I feel blessed for all the support and care we’ve received.”

Supporters swiftly offered their well wishes to the former minister and his family.

One follower said, “This reminds me of my daughter’s first week under the lamp. Hoping for a swift recovery for Liyana.” Another added: “Sending speedy recovery wishes to Liyana.”

Another user commented, “She’s already keeping you busy, Humza. This one’s going to be full of energy, just wait and see!”

Yousaf confirmed that both his wife, Nadia El-Nakla, and their daughter are doing well. The couple welcomed Liyana Jenin Yousaf into the world last week, and Yousaf shared his deep appreciation for the support from friends and followers, who have sent their well-wishes and messages of encouragement.