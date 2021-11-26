Website Logo
  • Friday, November 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549

Entertainment

Huma Qureshi’s political drama Maharani greenlit for second season

A still from Maharani featuring Huma Qureshi (Photo from Media Hive)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the huge success of Maharani (2021), SonyLIV has renewed the high-profile political drama for a second season. Actress Huma Qureshi, who played the character of an uneducated but clever housewife who goes on to become the chief minister of Bihar, returns to reprise her role in Maharani 2.  Director Karan Sharma and his team gear up to begin production in the first week of December.

“The love and appreciation I got for my role was overwhelming,” says Qureshi.

“It will be quite challenging as I have to work hard and make sure to surpass the first season’s success. It is a huge responsibility to do better than that. Walking in the steps of Rani Bharti will always be an empowering experience,” she adds.

Since the political drama is set in Bihar, the team will recreate parts of the state in Bhopal. The month-long schedule in Bhopal will be followed by schedules in Mumbai and parts of Bihar.

Written by Nandan Singh and Uma Shankar Singh, Maharani is said to be loosely inspired by Rabri Devi’s journey who was made to join politics in 1997 after her husband and then Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was under scrutiny for corruption charges in the infamous Fodder Scam.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan begins filming second schedule of Shehzada around Jama Masjid in Delhi
Entertainment
Trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey amasses over 18 million views in a day; trends No.…
Entertainment
Mahima Makwana: Challenging years on TV helped me be confident in Antim
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma debuts on India’s first voice-based social media platform Hoote, developed by Soundarya Rajinikanth…
Entertainment
Director Vishal Furia reveals why Nushrratt Bharuccha was the perfect choice for Chhorii
Entertainment
Chitrangada Singh on working with Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas
Entertainment
Aarya 2 trailer: This Sushmita Sen starrer looks like an edge of the…
Entertainment
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film to release on November 25, 2022
Entertainment
Satyameva Jayate 2 movie review: John Abraham’s muscles do wonders, but sadly that’s…
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty shares update on the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi to lead Srijit Mukherji’s next Sherdil
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor: It’s very difficult to do a remake
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Beatles’ ‘love affair with India’ wows audiences
Huma Qureshi’s political drama Maharani greenlit for second season
Kartik Aaryan begins filming second schedule of Shehzada around Jama…
Trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey amasses over 18 million views…
Mahima Makwana: Challenging years on TV helped me be confident…
Kapil Sharma debuts on India’s first voice-based social media platform…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE