Huma Qureshi to feature in a special song in Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a force to reckon with, who has established himself as one of the most celebrated filmmakers across the globe. Every actor wants to work with him. So, when he approaches someone even for a small role, it is an opportunity no one would like to miss out on. If reports are to be believed, Huma Qureshi has just netted a big opportunity of working with the successful filmmaker.

According to reports, Qureshi has agreed to feature in a special song in the celebrated filmmakers’ upcoming directorial offering Gangubai Kathiawadi. Yes, you read that right. The actress will be seen in a special song in the much-awaited film which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

This is indeed a big opportunity for the actress who has previously starred in several notable films belonging to different genres. Bhansali is a director nobody wants to say no to. Before Huma Qureshi, Priyanka Chopra has also done a special number in his 2013 blockbuster Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. Her sizzling song number was one of the major highlights of the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone directorial.







Several media outlets report that Bhansali was looking for an actress who could also emote to the evocative lyrics as it is not going be a Mujra song. The song which Huma Qureshi has been roped in to perform is an earthier item number details of which are currently under wraps.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films of 2021. It was earlier scheduled to hit the marquee on 11th September, 2020. However, the makers had to postpone the release of the film to 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Bhansali is currently busy wrapping up the remaining portion of the period drama in Film City, Mumbai.

