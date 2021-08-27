Huddersfield man gets 12 years in jail for child sex abuse

By: Chandrashekar Bhat
A HUDDERSFIELD has been jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing an underage girl in the 2000s.
After a four-day trial, Leeds Crown Court convicted Rashid Iqbal, 46, of committing sexual offences on a girl aged 13-15 between 2003 and 2005.
He was found guilty of two counts of offences of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity and two offences of indecency with a child under 14.
His conviction is part of a larger investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation in Huddersfield.
Detective chief inspector Ian Thornes said Iqbal “richly deserves” the sentence for the “targeted and depraved sexual offending against a child”.
He also appreciated the courage of the victim in supporting the prosecution.
“He took advantage of her vulnerability in the worst way and I wish to commend her courage in coming forward and supporting a prosecution which has taken a child sex offender off our streets”.
“We are absolutely committed to seeking justice for all victims of sexual offences, no matter when the crimes were committed,” he said.