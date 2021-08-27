Website Logo
  • Friday, August 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658

News

Huddersfield man gets 12 years in jail for child sex abuse

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A HUDDERSFIELD has been jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing an underage girl in the 2000s.

After a four-day trial, Leeds Crown Court convicted Rashid Iqbal, 46, of committing sexual offences on a girl aged 13-15 between 2003 and 2005.

He was found guilty of two counts of offences of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity and two offences of indecency with a child under 14.

His conviction is part of a larger investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation in Huddersfield.

Detective chief inspector Ian Thornes said Iqbal “richly deserves” the sentence for the “targeted and depraved sexual offending against a child”.

He also appreciated the courage of the victim in supporting the prosecution.

“He took advantage of her vulnerability in the worst way and I wish to commend her courage in coming forward and supporting a prosecution which has taken a child sex offender off our streets”.

“We are absolutely committed to seeking justice for all victims of sexual offences, no matter when the crimes were committed,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Britain to end Afghan evacuations in ‘matter of hours’
UK
#PositiveTwitterDay – a day to think before you tweet
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan calls for positive engagement with Afghanistan
News
Ben Maruthappu’s firm to recruit 500 Afghan refugees
News
Pakistan retained in UK travel red list
UK
Tax fraudster gets 4-year jail term
UK
High tooth decay levels among Asian children causes concern
News
India alarm as Pakistan and China woo Taliban
UK
UK’s Pfizer booster shots order adds doubts over AstraZeneca jab
News
Malala’s skull bone still sits on her bookshelf to remind her of Taliban…
UK
UK advises against all travel to Afghanistan amid ‘high threat of terrorist attack’
UK
Police appeal for help to identify man in Stamford Hill hate crime
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Britain to end Afghan evacuations in ‘matter of hours’
Huddersfield man gets 12 years in jail for child sex…
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan team up for a movie…
#PositiveTwitterDay – a day to think before you tweet
How to disagree on Positive Twitter Day
New Zealand call up Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh