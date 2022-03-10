Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 10, 2022
Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to now release on Sept 28, 2023

By: Mohnish Singh

Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited film Fighter has secured a new date for its theatrical release.

Viacom18 Studios, the banner bankrolling Fighter, on Thursday announced that the upcoming film will now release on September 28, 2023. Aside from Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor will also play a pivotal part in the film.

Viacom18 Studios shared the new release date of the film on their official Twitter account. “Get ready to witness India’s first aerial action franchise, FIGHTER in theatres on September 28, 2023. @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor #SiddharthAnand @MarflixP @AndhareAjit @itsMamtaA @ramonchibb,” read the tweet.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming film is touted to be the first aerial action franchise of India and a homage to the “valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces”.

With the announcement of the film’s new release date, the makers have averted a box office clash with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s highly awaited action thriller Pathaan.

Fighter was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023, a day before the theatrical debut of Khan’s Pathaan, produced by Yash Raj Films.

Incidentally, Pathaan is also being directed by Anand and features Padukone as the female lead. John Abraham also essays an important character in the film.

Fighter marks the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after two action blockbusters like Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019) while Padukone and Abraham are teaming up with him for the first time.

Eastern Eye

