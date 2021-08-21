Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan to begin filming Vikram Vedha remake in Serbia in October 2021

Hrithik Roshan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After facing a series of setbacks, the official remake of the superhit Tamil film Vikram Vedha (2017) is finally set to go into production. A leading Indian publication reports that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will begin filming the first schedule of the high-profile film in October 2021 in Serbia. The two stars reprise the same roles that R Madhan and Vijay Sethupathi played in the original.

According to the report, the entire team of the film will jet off Serbia to kick-off the first schedule, which will be followed by a schedule in Georgia. The team has decided to shoot all action sequences in foreign locales before heading back to India to shoot dramatic portions of the film.

In addition to Roshan and Khan, the remake also features Radhika Apte in an important role. She plays Khan’s lawyer wife. Pushkar-Gayatri, who directed the Tamil original, have been tapped to helm the remake as well.

If all goes well, the remake will enter theatres in 2022. Talking about the same, a digital publication had quoted a source as saying, “The makers have decided to release the Vikram Vedha remake on September 30, 2022. The film goes on floors soon and the team of the film is confident that it will be ready by then. Also, it is a great date since Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and Dussehra (October 5) both fall in the release week. This would ensure healthy footfalls translating into superb box office numbers.”

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ War (2019), is also set to headline Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is currently filming Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif begin filming Tiger 3 in Russia’s St Petersburg
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar on what makes her a favourite of content filmmakers
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan and Kirti Sanon to shoot for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake in November
Entertainment
Rithvik Dhanjani opens up about breakup with Asha Negi
Entertainment
Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami reunite to headline Madhubala 2
Entertainment
Fiza producer Pradeep Guha passes away; Manoj Bajpayee, Lara Dutta and others mourn his demise
Entertainment
GodFather: Ahead of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the makers of #Chiru153 unveil the title and…
Entertainment
Release date of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath announced
Entertainment
Preity Zinta on completing 23 years in the industry: I must confess I’m…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar starts shooting for his next film with the BellBottom team
Entertainment
Mindy Kaling opens about a devastating moment when The Office co-star made her…
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! Shriyam Bhagnani: “I have just started; there is a long way to…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif begin filming Tiger 3 in…
Hrithik Roshan to begin filming Vikram Vedha remake in Serbia…
Bhumi Pednekar on what makes her a favourite of content…
Kartik Aaryan and Kirti Sanon to shoot for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo…
Rithvik Dhanjani opens up about breakup with Asha Negi
Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami reunite to headline Madhubala 2