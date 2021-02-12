'How can this still be happening in 2021', Yan Dhanda on racist abuse on social media - EasternEye
‘How can this still be happening in 2021’, Yan Dhanda on racist abuse on social media


FILE PHOTO: Yan Dhanda of Swansea City (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

SWANSEA has said that its midfielder Yan Dhanda was racially abused on social media following the club’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.



The club added that they are “appalled and saddened” by the abuse happened on Wednesday(10). The South Wales Police have started an investigation into the matter.

“How can this STILL be happening in 2021? I’m so proud of who I am and representing Asians. More has to be done!,” Dhanda wrote on Twitter.

“Swansea City is appalled and saddened by racist abuse received by Yan Dhanda via social media following the Emirates FA Cup game against Manchester City,” the club said in a statement.



“As a club, we pride ourselves on working with the community and our supporters, as well as the EFL and the FA, on all anti-racism and anti-discriminatory campaigns because it has no place in society. An official report has been made with South Wales Police and the club will assist them in their investigation. Yan has our unwavering support in this matter as we and the relevant authorities strive to eradicate this mindless behaviour.”

Swansea’s opponents Manchester City also condemned the abuse and said they will be supporting Swansea and the police with their investigation.

“Racism has no place in sport, or society. Manchester City FC are appalled to hear of the alleged racist abuse of a Swansea player. We will be supporting Swansea City and South Wales Police in their investigation of this matter, and to establish whether there was a Manchester City fan involved,” the club said.

According to Sky Sports News, Dhanda is the latest in a long list of recent incidents of footballers receiving abuse on social media.

Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe, Manchester United Women’s Lauren James and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Reece James are part of a growing list of footballers who have been racially abused on social media in recent weeks.

“We have again seen another example of online hate against Swansea City forward Yan Dhanda. Discriminatory abuse can have significant real-world impact on the welfare of the victims,” Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari told Sky Sports News.

“Yan is one of very few South Asian players competing in professional football in the UK, and we would like to see more South Asian representation across the game. Yan is a fantastic role model, and we applaud him for speaking out and taking a stand against the abuse he received.”












