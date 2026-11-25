British Asians are now one of the major groups of entrepreneurs in the UK technology sector. Most are based in London, Birmingham or Manchester and are creating products for international consumers. Unlike many other entrepreneurs, British Asian founders do not relocate to Silicon Valley or Bangalore; they remain in the UK and create their companies there.
The reason this group is unique is because of their approach to building teams. Startups are generally advised to raise capital quickly, recruit aggressively and establish offices. However, the cost of renting offices in London is extremely high, and the time required to find senior-level software engineers in the United Kingdom is between three and five months (on average), as reported by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation. This long period of recruitment can destroy a startup’s momentum while it attempts to acquire its initial revenue-producing customers.
Many of these founders bypass the conventional route completely. Instead, they form partnerships with companies that provide a dedicated development team based in Eastern Europe or Latin America. These engineers are employed full-time to develop a single product, report directly to the founder, and have work schedules that coincide with UK business hours. This type of organization provides a small startup (five employees) with the engineering capabilities of a significantly larger organization, all while avoiding the high costs associated with having an office in London.
British Asian Business Awards is an organization that has recognized many organizations using this business model over the past few years. Many times these organizations are founded by individuals who are very connected internationally and therefore feel comfortable working with distributed teams. In addition, growing up in two different cultures enables people to better understand and manage teams located in multiple time zones.
The Deloitte 2024 UK Technology Fast 50 report indicated that approximately 38 percent of the top-performing technology businesses in the United Kingdom were utilizing various forms of distributed engineering. Although the Deloitte report did not segment the data by the background of the founders, it appears that this trend is particularly prevalent with immigrant- and diaspora-led companies. Immigrant- and diaspora-led company founders have experience working across national boundaries. Therefore, they do not view having a remote team in Kraków or Buenos Aires as being a sacrifice; rather, they view it as a rational business decision.
The practical aspects of a project are important. Contracts should define what part of the intellectual property is owned by each party. Communication plans need to be made before work begins. Also, the founder will require a local technical team member to help translate product ideas into day-to-day engineering activities.
The general outlook, however, looks positive. A whole generation of British Asian Entrepreneurs are showing us that you don't necessarily have to have a Bay Area zip code or a huge amount of start-up capital to establish a legitimate tech business. What you really need is a solid product idea, a specific target audience/market, and the appropriate team - no matter where they may reside.
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