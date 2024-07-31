Hotel worker convicted of multiple sexual assaults

Ahmed Fahmy ,45, from West Heath Drive raped a hotel guest and sexually assaulted other women

Ahmed Fahmy (Photo: Met police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A HOTEL worker from north London has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Ahmed Fahmy ,45, from West Heath Drive raped a hotel guest and sexually assaulted other women by touching their feet as they slept, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

He was convicted at Hendon Magistrates Court on 25 July following a two-week trial.

The investigation began on 21 January 2024, after Met detectives received separate reports of rape and sexual assault linked to Fahmy. He was arrested within hours.

Detective Constable James Gomm, who led the investigation, revealed Fahmy’s pattern of abusing his position to target his victims.

Gomm commended the bravery of the victim-survivors, noting that some offences dated back several years, and the courage of the victims was crucial in securing the conviction.

The case began when four women, visiting London and staying at a hotel in Golders Green where Fahmy worked, became separated on a night out. Three women returned to the hotel early on 19 January 2024, only to find their friend, who had the room key, was missing.

Fahmy demanded £80 from one woman for access to another room, where he later assaulted her by licking her foot twice despite her protests.

The fourth woman, who returned to the hotel later, was manipulated by Fahmy into his bedroom and raped. The next day, the group moved to a different hotel. However, on 21 January, police were called to Regents Park where one of the women, now distressed and separated from her friends again, reported the rape to officers.

Further investigation revealed Fahmy’s involvement in two additional non-recent sexual assaults, primarily involving him touching women’s feet. These incidents occurred at different hotels, including one in Canning Town. Previous accusations had not led to action, but the victims agreed to support the current investigation, according to Met.

Throughout the investigation and court proceedings, the victim-survivors received specialist support from officers, ensuring they were cared for during the challenging process.

Gomm urged any other potential victims to come forward, assuring them they would be listened to and supported.

Fahmy will be sentenced at the same court on September 20.