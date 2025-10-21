Skip to content
Holly Hagan mourns death of 19-year-old sister Darci, praises paramedics

She thanked the emergency services and hospital staff for their care and support

Holly Hagan mourns death of 19-year-old sister Darci
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 21, 2025
Tragic loss for Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan-Blyth has revealed that her younger sister, Darci, has died at the age of 19. Writing on social media, Holly said Darci “passed away peacefully holding my hand, surrounded by family and her best friends”, adding that she was never in any pain.

Holly described the past four days as “something I hope no family ever has to go through” and requested that the public respect the family’s privacy.

Gratitude to emergency services

In her post, Holly praised the Manchester Royal Infirmary and the emergency services, thanking them for giving Darci the best possible care. She expressed appreciation for the ambulance crew and hospital staff, noting that their support allowed the family to spend Darci’s final moments holding her hand and stroking her hair.

Holly emphasised that she is focusing on supporting her family and that any public posts this month were pre-recorded and scheduled ahead of time, ensuring her family does not have to worry about work or finances.

Remembering Darci

Holly reflected on her sister’s life, recalling her small, endearing quirks and her passion for helping others. She described Darci as beautiful and kind, a devoted aunt to Holly’s children, and someone who wanted to pursue a career in social work.

She added, “I don't know if I'm behaving in a way I assumed I would when grieving but I genuinely feel she has given me so much strength and is watching over us all as our guardian angel. We love you so much baby girl. Forever 19.”

Messages of support

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded Holly’s social media with condolences. Charlotte Crosby, Nathan Henry, Kyle Christie, Sophie Kasaei, and others offered messages of love and support, praising Holly’s strength and remembering Darci’s warmth and kindness.

Family background

Darci and Holly share the same mother, Vicki, but have different fathers. Holly previously wrote in her memoir Not Quite a Geordie about the bond she developed with Darci while babysitting her, highlighting the joys and challenges of raising her younger sister.

