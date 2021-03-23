Trending Now

Hinduja Group partners with Focus Financial Partners to launch global wealth advisory


FILE PHOTO: Gopichand Hinduja, billionaire and co-chairman of the Hinduja Group. Photographer: Matt Lloyd/Bloomberg
FILE PHOTO: Gopichand Hinduja, billionaire and co-chairman of the Hinduja Group. Photographer: Matt Lloyd/Bloomberg

THE UK-based Hinduja Group has launched Berryllus Capital, a global wealth advisory firm, by partnering with US-headquartered Focus Financial Partners.



The new joint venture will focus on investment management, investment banking and real estate advisory for ultra-high net worth families around the world.

Focus Financial Partners has offices in London, Geneva and Singapore, and provides advice and integrated strategies for managing client investments, philanthropic endeavours and legacies.

“We are partnering with great optimism on Beryllus Capital with Focus Financial Partners. This is an important strategic alliance. Beryllus Capital will address the bespoke needs of ultra-high net worth families on a global scale, with outstanding professional and governance standards,” said G P Hinduja, co-chairman of the Hinduja Group.



Beryllus Capital will be led by Amit Kotha – a founder and veteran senior wealth advisor based in London. Most recently, he was the managing director for enterprise strategic clients at Royal Bank of Canada

“Our strength lies in the long-standing connections that our founding partners have with some of the most influential families in the world,” said Kotha.

“The calibre and expertise of our leadership is also an important source of differentiation, and the Beryllus Capital team brings together outstanding advisory capabilities together with an integrated chief investment office desk.



“With the backing of clients with whom I have worked with for many years, as well as Focus Financial Partners, a leader in independent wealth management, I am confident that Beryllus Capital will establish a new standard for multi-family offices worldwide.”

Rajini Kodialam, co-founder and chief operating officer of Focus Financial Partners, said: “Beryllus Capital will benefit from Focus’ expertise, scale and growing international footprint. Beryllus leads our expansion into Europe and Asia, and is another outstanding example of how we are expanding our presence in the ultrahigh net worth segment.”

The Hinduja Group has investments in automotive, finance, media and health care in almost 40 countries, according to its website. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index values the wealth of the family at about $18 billion.















Most Popular

Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut is excellent in the engaging trailer

Church of England wants 'one UK minority ethnic clergy elected from each region': report

UK to unveil global focus in defence modernisation plans

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Swaminarayan temple in Kingsbury

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara resume shooting for Annaatthe in Chennai



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×