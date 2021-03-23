Hinduja Group partners with Focus Financial Partners to launch global wealth advisory

THE UK-based Hinduja Group has launched Berryllus Capital, a global wealth advisory firm, by partnering with US-headquartered Focus Financial Partners.







The new joint venture will focus on investment management, investment banking and real estate advisory for ultra-high net worth families around the world.

Focus Financial Partners has offices in London, Geneva and Singapore, and provides advice and integrated strategies for managing client investments, philanthropic endeavours and legacies.

“We are partnering with great optimism on Beryllus Capital with Focus Financial Partners. This is an important strategic alliance. Beryllus Capital will address the bespoke needs of ultra-high net worth families on a global scale, with outstanding professional and governance standards,” said G P Hinduja, co-chairman of the Hinduja Group.







Beryllus Capital will be led by Amit Kotha – a founder and veteran senior wealth advisor based in London. Most recently, he was the managing director for enterprise strategic clients at Royal Bank of Canada

“Our strength lies in the long-standing connections that our founding partners have with some of the most influential families in the world,” said Kotha.

“The calibre and expertise of our leadership is also an important source of differentiation, and the Beryllus Capital team brings together outstanding advisory capabilities together with an integrated chief investment office desk.







“With the backing of clients with whom I have worked with for many years, as well as Focus Financial Partners, a leader in independent wealth management, I am confident that Beryllus Capital will establish a new standard for multi-family offices worldwide.”

Rajini Kodialam, co-founder and chief operating officer of Focus Financial Partners, said: “Beryllus Capital will benefit from Focus’ expertise, scale and growing international footprint. Beryllus leads our expansion into Europe and Asia, and is another outstanding example of how we are expanding our presence in the ultrahigh net worth segment.”

The Hinduja Group has investments in automotive, finance, media and health care in almost 40 countries, according to its website. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index values the wealth of the family at about $18 billion.











