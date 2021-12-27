Website Logo
  Monday, December 27, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 479,997
Total Cases 34,793,333
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 6,531
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

Police commandos stand guard outside the illuminated St Paul’s church on the eve of Christmas in Amritsar on December 24, 2021. (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

HARDLINE Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in prime minister Narendra Modi’s core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, media reported on Monday (27).

The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the vandalising of a life-size statue of Jesus Christ at Ambala in Haryana, a northern state governed by Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), The Hindu newspaper said.

It also reported activists burnt a model of Santa Claus and chanted slogans against Christmas celebrations and religious conversions on Saturday (25) outside a church in Varanasi, Modi’s parliamentary constituency and Hinduism’s holiest city.

Anoop Shramik, a social activist in Varanasi, said he saw about two dozen people burning the Santa Claus.

Contacted by telephone, the federal and state governments declined to comment.

On Saturday, Christmas celebrations were also disrupted in Silchar, eastern Assam, after men, claiming to be members of Bajrang Dal – a right-wing group with close ties to BJP, forced their way into a church, NDTV, a local news channel reported.

Leader of the main opposition Congress party and prominent members of minority Christian groups urged Modi to act.

“The PM should direct the BJP governments of Haryana and Assam to identify the miscreants and bring them before a Court of law,” P Chidambaram, India’s former finance minister and a senior Congress leader, said in a tweet.

Since Modi came to power in 2014, right-wing Hindu groups have consolidated their position across states and launched small-scale attacks on religious minorities, saying their action is to prevent religious conversions.

Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge freedom of belief and related rights that the Indian constitution guarantees to minorities.

Elias Vaz, national vice-president of the All India Catholic Union, condemned the latest incidents.

“The strength of India is in its diversity and the people who have done this at Christmas are the real anti-nationals,” Vaz said.

Christians and Muslims together account for nearly 16 per cent of India’s 1.37 billion people.

(Reuters)

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

Indian retro tax: Cairn drops lawsuits in US, UK
Sri Lanka to require security clearance for foreign spouses
Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory
Discipline key to India’s dominant day, says Agarwal
England cleared to play after multiple Covid-19 cases hit camp
Omicron: New York sees increase in hospitalised children
