Trending Now

Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 lands into legal trouble?


Tabu, Ajay Devgn (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Tabu, Ajay Devgn (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Yesterday, it was announced that Kumar Mangat’s Panorama Studios has bought the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2. Well, the first instalment of the movie was also remade in Hindi and it was co-produced by Viacom 18 and Panorama Studios.

Now, according to a report in ETimes, Drishyam 2 has landed into a legal issue. Reportedly, Viacom 18 has taken legal action against Kumar Mangat.

A source told the portal, “Viacom 18 Motion Pictures have told Mangat that they cannot be dissociated from this project. They have also told him that he cannot make Drishyam 2 on his own or with someone else. The very fact that Mangat yet went ahead to set up the stage for it has irked them and hence, they’ve filed a legal complaint against him. The first hearing of the case in question is going to be held, very soon.”

While announcing the film, in a statement, Mangat had said, “With the huge success of Drishyam 2, the story needs to be told with passion and commitment and we as producers are committed to that.”

Jeethu Joseph, who directed Drishyam 2, had stated, “The story of Drishyam 2, resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios International will make it reach to a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it.”








Most Popular

Yash Raj Films requests Maharashtra government to help them with 30,000 vaccines for FWICE members

Delhi go top of IPL, Sunrisers' Buttler hits maiden T20 ton

Mayor Sadiq Khan promises to explore London Olympic bid if re-elected

Oxford Nanopore bosses become richer after the latest funding round valuing the firm at £2.48bn

Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone hospitalised due to Covid-19, her mother and sister also tested positive



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×