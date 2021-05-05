Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 lands into legal trouble?

By Murtuza Iqbal

Yesterday, it was announced that Kumar Mangat’s Panorama Studios has bought the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2. Well, the first instalment of the movie was also remade in Hindi and it was co-produced by Viacom 18 and Panorama Studios.

Now, according to a report in ETimes, Drishyam 2 has landed into a legal issue. Reportedly, Viacom 18 has taken legal action against Kumar Mangat.

A source told the portal, “Viacom 18 Motion Pictures have told Mangat that they cannot be dissociated from this project. They have also told him that he cannot make Drishyam 2 on his own or with someone else. The very fact that Mangat yet went ahead to set up the stage for it has irked them and hence, they’ve filed a legal complaint against him. The first hearing of the case in question is going to be held, very soon.”

We are thrilled to announce that we have acquired the Hindi remake rights of #Drishyam2 – The Resumption.@KumarMangat @AbhishekPathakk pic.twitter.com/qWc37IH0rm — Panorama Studios (@PanoramaMovies) May 4, 2021

While announcing the film, in a statement, Mangat had said, “With the huge success of Drishyam 2, the story needs to be told with passion and commitment and we as producers are committed to that.”

Jeethu Joseph, who directed Drishyam 2, had stated, “The story of Drishyam 2, resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios International will make it reach to a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it.”