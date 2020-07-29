Hina Khan to kick-off Naagin 5 shoot from tomorrow

A couple of days ago, we informed our readers that producer Ekta Kapoor had roped in popular actress Hina Khan to play an important role in the fifth installment of her hugely popular supernatural revenge drama Naagin.

If you are thinking that Khan is going to star in the entire series, let us inform you that the actress has been signed on to feature in a couple of episodes only. Just like Karishma Tanna set the story rolling in the third season of Naagin, Hina will do the same in Naagin 5, which will then be taken forward by Surbhi Chandna.

Apart from Hina Khan, Ekta Kapoor has also cast Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar to essay important characters. While an official announcement about Hina is yet to be made, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar have confirmed signing the show.

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal that the team of Naagin 5 is set to begin production. Hina Khan will start shooting for the show from tomorrow. “After all the checks are in place, Hina will begin to shoot tomorrow. She will be a part of a few episodes,” informs the source.

Reportedly, Khan is quite psyched up about doing Naagin 5. She was supposed to be a part of one of the previous editions of the franchise but could not due to her busy schedule. Dheeraj Dhoopar is also excited about being a part of a successful franchise like Naagin.

To be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Naagin 5 will hit the airwaves on Colors.

