Trending Now

Hina Khan to kick-off Naagin 5 shoot from tomorrow


Hina Khan
Hina Khan

A couple of days ago, we informed our readers that producer Ekta Kapoor had roped in popular actress Hina Khan to play an important role in the fifth installment of her hugely popular supernatural revenge drama Naagin.

If you are thinking that Khan is going to star in the entire series, let us inform you that the actress has been signed on to feature in a couple of episodes only. Just like Karishma Tanna set the story rolling in the third season of Naagin, Hina will do the same in Naagin 5, which will then be taken forward by Surbhi Chandna.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HINA KHAN (@hinaakhan_world) on

Apart from Hina Khan, Ekta Kapoor has also cast Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar to essay important characters. While an official announcement about Hina is yet to be made, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar have confirmed signing the show.

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal that the team of Naagin 5 is set to begin production. Hina Khan will start shooting for the show from tomorrow. “After all the checks are in place, Hina will begin to shoot tomorrow. She will be a part of a few episodes,” informs the source.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HINA KHAN (@hinaakhan_world) on

Reportedly, Khan is quite psyched up about doing Naagin 5. She was supposed to be a part of one of the previous editions of the franchise but could not due to her busy schedule. Dheeraj Dhoopar is also excited about being a part of a successful franchise like Naagin.

To be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Naagin 5 will hit the airwaves on Colors.

Keep visiting this space for more updates on Naagin 5.

My Laundress
stock

Most Popular

Aishwarya 'forever indebted' to fans for praying for family's recovery from COVID-19

Indian nurse stabbed to death in US

Punjab National Bank wins UK court battle over unpaid dues

Priti Patel calls for crackdown on racist abuse in football

Blasphemy suspect gunned down in Pakistan court