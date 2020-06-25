Hina Khan locked to headline Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5?

As the fate of Colors’ Naagin 4 has been sealed that it will soon be bidding adieu to audiences due to low TRPs, the team at Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has begun preparations for the fifth installment of the successful supernatural revenge drama series.

Rumours are rife that Hina Khan, who was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked (2020), has given her nod to play the female lead in Naagin 5. The next installment of Naagin is expected to hit the airwaves towards the end of the year.

There are going to be a number of changes in the new season to keep the audience hooked and invested. With Hina Khan agreeing to headline Naagin 5, the wait for the new season is going to arouse a lot more excitement among fans.

“The actress will shoot for initial episodes and her character will die post which story will go ahead. However, the storyline is being yet decided and there may be changes. But for now, Hina is already in talks for it and she has given a nod for it,” a source tells an entertainment portal.

If Khan has indeed given her nod to topline Naagin 5, it will reunite her with producer Ekta Kapoor after Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress had joined Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthan on the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to play the popular character of Komolika. However, after essaying the character for a couple of months, she quit the show to focus on a film career.

More details on Naagin 5 are expected to arrive soon. Keep visiting this space for more details.