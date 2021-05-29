Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh team up for a music video titled Baarish Ban Jaana

Hina Khan (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Last month, Hina Khan had posted a few pictures on Instagram with actor Shaheer Sheikh. The actress had captioned the post as, “What’s the surprise @shaheernsheikh.”

Well, fans of the actors had guessed that the two might be teaming up for a music video and their guess has turned out to be correct. Hina and Shaheer have collaborated for a single titled Baarish Ban Jaana.

Hina took to Twitter to share the poster of the single and revealed that the song will be out on 3rd June 2021. The actress tweeted, “Let this monsoon be all about love! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June only on @vyrloriginals . How excited are you all? Red heart @Shaheer_S @stebinbenmusic #PayalDev #Adityadev.”

Hina and Shaheer are looking good together on the poster, and now, we wait to watch their chemistry in the song. Both the actors are famous names in the Television industry, but this is for the first time we will get to see them together.

Well, Hina has been featuring in many music videos nowadays. In the past couple of months, we have seen her in songs like Bedard and Patthar Wargi, and now, Baarish Ban Jaana is all set to release in a few days.

While Hina currently doesn’t have any projects on the small screen, Shaheer is returning with the new season of his show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. A few days ago, the promo of the show was released.