Hina Bokhari to lead Liberal Democrats in London assembly

She becomes the first ethnic minority woman to lead a group at City Hall

Hina Bokhari

By: Pramod Thomas

HINA BOKHARI is the new leader of Liberal Democrats in the London assembly, it was announced on Thursday (9).

She becomes the first ethnic minority woman to lead a group at City Hall since its establishment in 2000, and also the first ethnic minority woman to lead a group in any of the UK’s devolved institutions, a statement said.

Bokhari has assumed the position previously held by Caroline Pidgeon, who led the Liberal Democrats in the assembly from 2010 until her resignation earlier this month.

Bokhari said, “It is a privilege to lead the Liberal Democrat group on the London assembly and to be the first ethnic minority woman to lead a group on the assembly. I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Pidgeon who led the Lib Dems tirelessly for the last 14 years and who was widely regarded as one of, if not the best scrutineers the Assembly has seen since its establishment.

“I passionately believe that at its heart, London is a liberal city with liberal values and one that thrives on its great diversity. “It is with these values I intend to hold the Mayor of London to account on the promises he made during the election to ensure that London continues to thrive as a welcoming global city that is safe and accessible and that the challenges currently facing many Londoners are addressed.”

Bokhari was one of the first Muslim women elected to the assembly in 2021. She has two decades of teaching experience in London’s deprived areas and founded two charities for youths.

In her prior roles, she led Liberal Democrats’ initiatives concerning the economy, environment, and fire safety within the assembly.