National Trust's Hilary McGrady  says ethnic minority communities ‘don’t feel confident’ in the countryside

National Trust says some ethnic communities feel the countryside is not for them.

Debate grows over language use and inclusivity efforts.

Charity also urges stronger government action on nature decline.

National Trust has said some people from ethnic backgrounds do not feel confident visiting the UK countryside, pointing to a mix of cultural and practical barriers that may be holding them back.

Speaking to LBC, the Trust’s director general Hilary McGrady suggested the issue is not about a single reason but a combination of unfamiliarity and perception. She said some people are unsure about what to wear, how to behave, or even what rules apply in rural settings, as quoted in a news report.

McGrady added that the organisation accepts what people are telling them about their experiences and is trying to respond in ways that make the countryside feel more accessible. She noted that the Trust’s purpose is to serve the whole nation, not just part of it, reportedly saying inclusivity sits at the centre of its work.

The conversation has also drawn political attention. Kemi Badenoch criticised the Trust over its use of the term “global majority” instead of ethnic minority. McGrady responded that the wording followed research indicating it was a preferred term, calling it a matter of respect, as quoted in a news report.

Nature, politics and growing pressure

Beyond access, the National Trust is also stepping into a broader debate around environmental policy. The charity has launched a rare campaign urging the public to contact MPs and push for stronger action to reverse what it describes as a decline in nature across the UK.

The move follows polling of 4,000 people, which suggests nature is a major source of national pride — second only to the NHS — yet many believe the government does not prioritise it to the same extent.

The findings also indicate that proposals to weaken environmental protections in favour of development are not widely supported. The Trust points to ongoing concerns about biodiversity loss, noting that the UK remains one of the most nature-depleted countries, with significant declines in bird populations and only 14 per cent of rivers in England considered to be in good ecological condition.

McGrady said the campaign had not been launched lightly, reportedly signalling growing frustration within the organisation about the pace of action. The intervention marks the first time in 15 years that the Trust has asked members and the public to directly pressure the government — a step that suggests the debate over access, conservation and development is far from settled.