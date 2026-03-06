A HINDU temple and communi­ty centre in the eastern England city of Peterborough that was at risk of closure has won the first stage of a legal challenge against the local authority.

A high court judge has grant­ed a temporary injunction block­ing the sale.

The court will now decide the next steps after both the temple group and the council set out their arguments in writing.

Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir, established in 1986 at the city’s New England Complex and serv­ing more than 13,000 Hindus across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire, had earlier urged Peterborough City Council to reverse its decision.

“An institution built by the community should not be sold behind closed doors without transparency or consent,” the mandir said. This is not just about prop­erty – it’s about heritage, trust and accountability.”

At a cabinet meeting last month, the council said it had a “legal obligation to achieve best value for taxpayers on the sale of assets”.

Hindu Council UK (HCUK) accused the Labour-led council of disregarding an earlier com­mitment to recognise the man­dir’s “social impact value” and to transfer ownership to the Bharat Hindu Samaj charity. HCUK said the charity submitted several of­fers, including one of £1.3 mil­lion in April last year.

Dipen Rajyaguru, HCUK’s di­rector of equality and inclusion, said: “Under the new adminis­tration at PCC the offer is ig­nored and the BHS is informed that in order to reduce the coun­cil’s debts, it will need to offer the site to the highest bidder on an open-market value basis.”

The organisation is among those calling on prime minister Keir Starmer to intervene. A Change.org petition against the open-market sale has attracted more than 16,000 signatures. The sale of Bharat Hindu Samaj Man­dir would not only desecrate our sacred idols but also create a dev­astating void in our spiritual and social lives, leaving thousands without a sanctuary for their tra­ditions and beliefs,” it reads.

Peterborough council con­firmed its cabinet upheld the decision to sell the New England Complex at a meeting on February 10.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, cabinet member for finance and corporate governance, said the council “fully understood” the community’s concerns.