Here’s why Shakun Batra didn’t cast Ishaan Khatter opposite Deepika Padukone in his next

By: Mohnish Singh

Directed by Shakun Batra, Dharma Productions’ next with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi has been creating great buzz ever since its official announcement. Apart from the fact that Batra is directing and Karan Johar is producing, what makes the upcoming project hugely anticipated is its terrific casting.

But do you know that actor Ishaan Khatter was also in the running for an important role in the film? Yes, you read that right! Initially, the makers wanted to put together a young cast because it is a very interesting but not-so-commercial film. Khatter was in consideration for a role opposite Ananya Panday. However, things did not work out with him and the role finally went to DCA Talent Dhairya Karwa.

“It’s when Deepika was roped in opposite Siddhant that everything changed. Karan and Ishaan have never shared a warm relationship after a few deals did not work out. Also, the story is such that Dhairya’s character gets intimate with Deepika’s character in the film. It’s a complicated tale about extra-marital relationships and Ishaan would have looked very odd opposite Deepika. He would have looked too young and hence Shakun decided to go with Dhairya instead. The whole extramarital issue has been treated with a lot of sensitivity, a la typical Shakun style and it’s an emotional watch,” a source in the know tells an entertainment portal.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone plays a fitness instructor in the yet-to-be-titled film. There had been some rumours doing the rounds lately that her character is modelled on a celebrity fitness instructor. The team at Dharma Productions and the writers of the film have, however, completely denied the rumours.

The film is expected to arrive in theatres next year in 2022.

