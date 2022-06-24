Here’s why R Madhavan won’t direct a film again after Rocketry: ‘I’m no Mani Ratnam’

He also said that his wife wants him to focus on acting.

R. Madhavan (Photo credit: NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

R Madhavan, who is set to make his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is not sure about directing a film, anytime soon. The actor said he finds the process very ‘exhausting’. Madhavan, who has written, directed, and has also acted in Rocketry, added that his wife Sarita, too, wants him to focus on acting, for now.

In the film, Madhavan plays the role of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Organization scientist and aerospace engineer, known for developing efficient liquid fuel engines. With the film due for release in cinemas on July 1, Madhavan was busy with the promotions. On Wednesday, he was in Chennai to meet the press, and talk about the movie, which will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, apart from Hindi and English.

When R Madhavan was asked if he plans on directing again, he said there were no immediate plans. “I don’t think I have it in me to direct again. It’s an exhausting process and I have no immediate plans as such to direct. Even with Rocketry, since the original director attached to the film had to exit the project due to his prior commitments, I took up the mantle as I didn’t have time to approach anyone else. Mr. Nambi believed in me and he pushed me to take up the job and I thought it was my duty to do it.” Madhavan said.

He also said that his wife wants him to focus on acting. “My wife wants me to focus on acting for now. I’m no Mani Ratnam to confidently make films in different genres. I don’t think I can do it. If I have to direct again, then a story should really move me,” Madhavan said.