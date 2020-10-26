Here’s when Saif Ali Khan’s Dilli will premiere on Amazon Prime

By: Mohnish Singh







Although theatres in India have opened their doors to the public, it will take months before normalcy returns and everyone starts going to movies in droves, without any fear of getting contracted the Coronavirus. Till that time arrives, streaming platforms are doing everything possible to keep audiences entertained by releasing new shows and movies at a regular interval.

After the success of Panchayat, Pataal Lok, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Bandish Bandits, and Mirzapur 2 during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Amazon Prime Video is set to drop yet another gripping web show for the Indian audience.

We are talking about filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s much-awaited political drama Dilli, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. While Zafar makes his digital debut with the upcoming show, Khan will return to the webspace again after Sacred Games Season 2. The actor has dubbed for his first Amazon Prime show from his home amid the pandemic.







If fresh reports are to be believed, the makers of Dilli are set to release the political drama on the streaming media platform in January 2021. The official premiere date is yet to be announced though.

In Dilli, Saif Ali Khan plays a politician who aspires to become the Prime Minister of India. Comparing the show to American thriller series House Of Cards, the National award-winning actor had earlier said, “It is a show based on politics and is set on a massive scale. I do not want to use American examples, but it is along the lines of House Of Cards, although set within the framework of Indian politics. The plot takes into account various factions like Dalit politics and UP cops and the whole nexus between them.”

About his character in the ten-episode series, he said, “My character is Chanakya-like, in the guise of a youth leader who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the Prime Minister.”







In addition to Saif Ali Khan, Dilli also features Sarah-Jane Dias, Purab Kohli, Kritika Kamra, Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Amyra Dastur on its ensemble cast.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.











