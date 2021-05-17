Here’s what Salman Khan does when his film flops

By: Mohnish Singh

Every actor has hits and misses in their career and superstar Salman Khan, who is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, is not an exception. The Dabangg (2010) actor might be presently enjoying a golden run at the box office, but he has also delivered several flops in his three-decade-long career. However, he never gets bogged down by failure. It, in fact, makes him work even harder.

Talking to an Indian publication, Khan said, “Now at the age of 55-56, I am doing what I used to do at the age of 14-15. That’s because the young generation has Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, and Aayush Sharma are coming now, so we will have to work harder.”

He went on to add that the audience understands hard work and appreciates it. “Which film will work? Which film will be a flop? People see it as a 9-5 job. I have taken it as a 24×7 job. I just work. That’s all I want to do. If a film flops, I work harder. I realised that when you put your blood and sweat into something and give your best, the audience understands your hard work. And it appreciates it, too,” he added.

Salman Khan can be currently seen in his home production Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, also starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film had a hybrid release in theatres as well as on streaming media platforms ZEE Plex and ZEE5 on Eid 2021.

Though critics heavily panned the film, it amassed millions of streams hours after its premiere, becoming the most-watched film on any streaming media platform on the day of its release.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.