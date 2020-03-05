Here’s what Janhvi Kapoor has to say about nepotism

There is no denying the fact that star-kids are born with a silver spoon in their mouths. Their surnames help them get a hassle-free entry into filmdom. Having said that, we cannot ignore the fact that they work equally hard to survive and make their mark.

The topic about nepotism keeps cropping up every now and then in Bollywood. In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, said that she cannot let it bog her down. “I cannot let it bog me down because I know there are people out there who would kill for this opportunity. I understand their feeling of being cheated a little bit. And it won’t go away until I prove myself worthy.”

Janhvi Kapoor was still shooting for her debut film, Dhadak (2018), when her mother and iconic actress Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning in a Dubai-based hotel. The newcomer recently kept a small pooja at her mother’s Mylapore home, on the occasion of her second death anniversary.

In a previous interview, Janhvi had said that she somehow feels closer to her late mother when she does religious things which were so much part of her. “Mom was always very, very religious. And I think I have become much more religious since she passed away. I somehow feel closer to her when I do things that were so much part of her.”

Janhvi Kapoor has a number of projects lined up for release in 2020 and 2021. She recently wrapped up the shoot of her much-awaited film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Sharing a series of pictures from the sets of the movie, Janhvi had said in an Instagram post, “I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend Sharan Sharma. Like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Apart from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor has Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and Takht on her platter. She has also been signed to play an important role in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele, but the film has been put on the backburner for some time.