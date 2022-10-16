Here’s what India said on bringing back Kohinoor from UK

Image Credit – Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

India indicated on Friday that it will continue to explore ways to bring back the Kohinoor, one of the largest diamonds in the world, from the United Kingdom.

The death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, reignited the demand in India to bring back the Kohinoor.

Asked about the demand, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi referred to the government’s response on the issue in Parliament a few years ago.

“My understanding is that the government of India responded to it in Parliament a few years ago. We have said that we have been raising this matter from time to time with the UK government and we will continue to explore ways and means for obtaining a satisfactory resolution of the matter,” he said.

– PTI