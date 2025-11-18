Skip to content
Here&Now365 founder Manish Tiwari receives Pravasi Bhartiya honour

Manish Tiwari recognised at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav 2025 for multicultural marketing leadership

Manish Tiwari

Manish Tiwari received Pravasi Bhartiya honour from vice president of India at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav 2025.

Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 18, 2025
Highlights

  • Tiwari presented with Pravasi Bhartiya Honour by vice president CP Radhakrishnan.
  • Recognition came during 25th anniversary celebrations of Chhattisgarh State formation.
  • Award dedicated to his parents, including late father Professor Virendra Kumar Tiwari.

Manish Tiwari, founder of Here&Now365, was honoured by the vice president of India, CP Radhakrishnan, at the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav 2025 celebrations on November (6). He received the Pravasi Bhartiya honour, an NRI recognition, during the event marking the state's 25th formation anniversary.

The ceremony recognised 37 individuals and four institutions across various fields including cinema, literature, social development, and innovation. Notable recipients included filmmaker Anurag Basu.

The event was attended by national leaders, artists, and innovators as part of week-long celebrations that included the prime minister's participation.

Leadership legacy

Manish Tiwari Tiwari's work focuses on how brands and institutions connect with Britain's diverse communities. www.easterneye.biz

The honour was dedicated to his mother and late father, Professor Virendra Kumar Tiwari, who taught Anthropology at a university in Chhattisgarh. His father's background in academic background influenced Tiwari's approach to understanding human experiences and cultures.

Tiwari has developed Here&Now365 into a multicultural marketing agency in the UK. His work focuses on how brands and institutions connect with Britain's diverse communities. His campaigns have bridged communities, cultures, and continents while addressing diversity and strengthening the UK's global image.

The Rajyotsav celebrations brought together recipients from different professional backgrounds to mark the state's milestone anniversary. The recognition reflects the contributions of Indian diaspora members in their adopted countries while maintaining connections with their home regions.

