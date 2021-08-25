Here is how children can make most of summer holidays

A file photo of children riding in a fire engine-style horse and cart at Weston-Super-Mare, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AS the UK department for education has launched a new website to promote the learning activities of children affected by the pandemic, education experts have come up with suggestions for young people and their parents to make the most of the summer holidays.

Ark Boulton Academy’s executive principal Herminder K Channa said as it could be difficult for some families to provide nutritious meals to their children, especially during the holidays, the Holiday Activity and Food Programme (HAF) could help them. It aims at providing healthy food and enriching activities to young people.

Families who take part in HAF – which is run by councils – will have access to information and support to help them develop their understanding of nutrition and food budgeting. The programme is free for children who receive free school meals.

“The key here is about making good food and movement choices part of your lifestyle, rather than something to try,” Channa said.

The educationist also suggested that teenagers could sign up for National Citizen Service (NCS) which is designed specifically for 16 and 17-year-olds.

“It is a great way for young people to learn new skills, make friends and gain a clearer idea of what careers they can pursue once they finish school”.

Dana Abdulkarim, a senior lead teacher in physical education and PSHE, said families could take advantage of the reopening of heritage sites where they can learn about historical figures of all backgrounds who have made an impact.

As the department for digital, culture, media and sport, together with the department for education, has put together a guide of what is on offer around the country, she said, “I’m exploring my local area by following the Bears of Sheffield art trail. It’s one of many free activities the whole family can enjoy this summer”.

The first Muslim woman to represent England in any sport said it is also a good idea for children to take part in Summer Reading Challenge 2021 by signing up at their local library. It can boost their literary skills, she said.

The new website , launched by the education department, also provides an avenue for parents to help their children. It features catch-up programmes and fun resources for young people in England during the summer and supports parents to fill gaps in their children’s learning.

There is a range of resources on the website to suit children of all ages and suggestions for activities parents can do with their children and ones that kids can do independently. Special educational needs and disabilities and early years to mental health are covered in it, a press release said.