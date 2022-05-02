Website Logo
  • Monday, May 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Heatwave in India pushes power demand to record high

A deserted Marine Drive on a hot summer day in Mumbai, on Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S electricity demand touched a record high in April as its northern states reeled under the hottest pre-summer months in decades, with a surge in the use of air conditioning triggering the worst power crisis in more than six years.

Power demand grew 13.2 per cent to 135.4 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), as the electricity requirement in the north grew between 16 per cent and 75 per cent.

Electricity use is expected to grow as India’s weather office has forecast above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the west central, northwest, north and northeast.

India and neighbouring Pakistan have been suffering from extreme heat this year and more than a billion people are at risk from the heat, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

The unprecedented electricity use resulted in widespread power cuts in April, as utilities scrambled to manage demand as coal supplies dwindled. Power supply fell short of demand by 2.41 billion units, or 1.8 per cent, the worst since October 2015.

Demand for power in Delhi rose 42 per cent in April, with northern states such as Punjab and Rajasthan seeing electricity demand grow 36 per cent and 28 per cent respectively, government data showed.

Soaring temperatures led to a 74.7 per cent rise in electricity use by Sikkim, a small hilly state in the northeast, famous for its scenic mountains.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, two other mountainous states thronged by tourists seeking a retreat from the heat of the plains, saw power demand surge by more than a sixth because of the higher temperatures.

Other northern states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand in the east saw demand for electricity rise more than 25 per cent, the data showed.

Seven states, including Andhra Pradesh in the south, suffered their worst power cuts in more than six years, according to the data. Most of the states were those in the north that faced soaring temperatures due to the heatwave.

India is likely to face more power cuts as utilities’ inventories of coal, which were at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years, declined 13 per cent, despite state-run Coal India, which makes up 80 per cent of India’s coal output, ramping up production by more than 27 per cent.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Indian diamantaire Choksi pledged ‘fake diamonds to get loan’
INDIA
Shell to buy Indian renewable energy platform Sprng
HEADLINE STORY
Musk slammed for ‘targeting’ Vijaya Gadde
Business
IMF talks on loan progress
Business
Twitter CEO says he is ‘unsure about company’s future goals
INDIA
India-EU to form trade and technology council
UK
B&M looks for new boss as Arora quits
INDIA
Vendata declares £1.22 bn dividend as profit soars
US
Musk’s criticism against Vijaya Gadde triggers backlash
INDIA
India’s open e-commerce network to take on Amazon, Walmart
UK
Unilever revenue jumps in first quarter
UK
Fraud investigators raid GFG Alliance offices
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
There will be no winner in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Modi
Sony Pictures to adapt Chetan Bhagat’s hit novel One Indian…
Focus UK aid to Pakistan on addressing blasphemy laws, militancy:…
Indian diamantaire Choksi pledged ‘fake diamonds to get loan’
Portions of Nehru, Mountbatten letters to remain redacted
Benedict Cumberbatch: Would love to come back to India to…