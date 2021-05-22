Heathrow to have dedicated terminal for red list arrivals from June 1

HEATHROW Airport is set to open a dedicated terminal for travelers arriving from red-list countries. The new terminal will be operational from June 1.

The news comes after the widespread criticism of the airport authorities for making the arrivals from red list countries made to queue with other passengers.

Terminal three, which has been closed for the past year, will be the dedicated terminal for red-list arrivals who will then travel to a hotel where they will be quarantined for 10 days.

“Red list routes will likely be a feature of UK travel for the foreseeable future as countries vaccinate their populations at different rates,” Heathrow Airport’s official statement said. “We’re adapting Heathrow to this longer-term reality by initially opening a dedicated arrivals facility in Terminal 3 from June 1st for red list passengers arriving on direct flights.”

The statement also mentioned that adding a dedicated terminal for red-list arrivals will be “logically very challenging.” The airport further added that the arrival terminal for those landing from countries on the red list would eventually be moved to Terminal Four and that the arrangement was likely to be in place for some time.

As the overseas travel ban lifted on May 17, England’s traffic light list will be reviewed every three weeks, and countries can be moved at short notice.

Under the UK’s traffic light system, people are advised to avoid amber and red list countries, where the Covid-19 risk is greater. The EU is currently deciding on an expanded white list of countries whose citizens can enter the EU freely.

Given that 12 more countries were added to the government’s green list recently, the volume of passengers traveling through the airport is expected to increase since people are expected to make their summer trips to these destinations knowing that they would not ordinarily be required to isolate on return.

As for now, Portugal is emerging as the main destination among the green list countries that are free of the quarantine requirement.