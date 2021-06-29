Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 29, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566
News

Health officials launch anti-dengue campaign in Pakistan

iStock image

By: SwatiRana

THE District Health Authority (DHA) in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi district has identified 7,815 dengue hotspots during an anti-dengue campaign.

The authorities found the presence of dengue larvae on these spots which were located during the ongoing campaign in Rawalpindi.

On Monday (28) the health department visited multiple hotspots to destroy these sites, the Express Tribune report said.

According to data compiled by the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC), surveillance to locate dengue larvae has been completed in 19,444 houses in Murree, Kahuta, Gujjar Khan, Kotli Satiyan, Kallar Syedan, and Taxila tehsils of the district.

The DERC officials said larvae were found in 484 houses that were destroyed on the spot and these houses were marked for close monitoring.

During the indoor dengue surveillance in Rawalpindi, 82,978 houses were inspected and dengue larvae were found in 512 houses while in outdoor surveillance, out of 57,668 places, larvae were located in 91 places which were destroyed, the media report said.

In Rawalpindi cantonment board areas, dengue larvae were found in 369 houses during a survey of 50,793 houses.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

