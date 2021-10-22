Website Logo
  • Friday, October 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786

HEADLINE STORY

Health inequalities affecting BAME communities in Calderdale

A generic aerial image showing part of Calderdale.

By: John Greenwood

SOME work-in-progress to address health inequalities affecting BAME communities in Calderdale is starting to have an impact, health partners heard.

Director of Transformation and Partnerships at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, Anna Basford, said since April 2020 evidence had emerged about the disproportionate impact the Covid-19 pandemic was having on people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities.

Last summer Calderdale Health and Wellbeing Board then backed an action plan with its ten goals and this had been aligned with wider West Yorkshire and Harrogate Partnership planning, also highlighting inequalities in mental health, she said.

Dr Steven Cleasby said although this was progress report, in terms of the challenges it showed the immediacy of the problems.

“Is there evidence we are making an impact already?” he said.

Basford said recommendations were having a positive impact, feedback suggested, for example work being done to support taxi drivers from BAME communities in their workplaces in the borough.

Case studies were being put together for future presentation but the recommendations were an ongoing commitment and issues were not fully resolved.

Another example was inequality data being used in determining clinical treatment, reflecting national guidance, Basford told the board at its latest meeting.

The Calderdale ten point action plan is in three phases and carried out by a range of partners.

The first, “do now”, includes action to identify Covid-19 cases earlier in the communities, ensure they get the support they need, prevent and control it in high risk occupations and homes and raise awareness of how people can best protect themselves and their families.

The second, “as we recover”, includes delivering programmes to address underlying health conditions associated with poorer outcomes from Covid-19, and building resilience in the communities.

The third phase, “future fundamentals”, includes a racially inclusive recovery from Covid, an understanding part partners of the scale of inequalities faced by BAME groups and taking action to address them, building the communities’ confidence and trust in local public services and taking action over discrimination when it is recognised.

West Yorkshire and Harrogate Partnership plan’s key themes are improving safe access to work for ethnic minorities, ensuring the partnership’s leadership is reflective of communities, using information to make sure that services meet different groups’ needs, and reducing inequalities in mental health outcomes by ethnicity.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘We didn’t sign up to be killed’
News
Truss says Britain and India must deepen defence, economic ties
News
Exclusive: ‘Challenge biased workplace culture or lose war on talent’
HEADLINE STORY
Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp attack
INDIA
Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet, environment minister says
News
Sadiq Khan plans to make London’s public spaces look more diverse
HEADLINE STORY
Boycott calls add to India-Pakistan cricket tensions ahead of World Cup clash
News
Javid: UK to use AI to tackle racial inequalities in NHS
INDIA
Heavy rains kill nearly 200 people in India, Nepal
INDIA
India administers 1bn Covid jabs; 100 monuments to be lit in tricolour
News
Sri Lankan scientist faces deportation as Home Office provides contradictory information
News
NHS faces ‘growing winter pressures’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Specialist support to unpaid carers in central London
Riz Ahmed reveals his role in Venom made him realise…
Asda looking to raise £500m
Sardar Udham and Sherni shortlisted for India’s official entry to…
Ananya Panday appears before NCB for second day
‘I’ve experienced horrific racism’: Meet the woman who wants York…