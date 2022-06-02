Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Health agency confirms community spread of monkeypox in England

According to the UKHSA, the majority of cases in the UK – 132 – are in London

A woman holds a mock-up vial labeled “Monkeypox vaccine” and medical syringe in this illustration taken, May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

By: Pramod Thomas

MONKEYPOX appears to be spreading from person to person in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said. 

The usually mild viral disease, which is endemic in west and central Africa, is understood to spread through close contact. Until early May, cases rarely cropped up outside Africa and were typically linked to travel there.

“The current outbreak is the first time that the virus has been passed from person to person in England where travel links to an endemic country have not been identified,” the agency said.

According to the UKHSA, the majority of cases in the United Kingdom – 132 – are in London, while 111 cases are known to be in gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men (GBMSM). Only two cases are in women.

Recent foreign travel to a number of different countries in Europe within 21 days of symptom onset has been reported by 34 confirmed cases or about 18 per cent of the 190 cases of the disease that have been confirmed by the UK as of May 31.

So far, the UKHSA has identified links to gay bars, saunas and the use of dating apps in Britain and abroad.

“Investigations continue but currently no single factor or exposure that links the cases has been identified,” the agency cautioned.

Monkeypox can affect anyone, but many of the most recent diagnoses are the GBMSM community – many of whom live in, or have links to London, said Kevin Fenton, London’s regional director for public health.

“As with any new disease outbreak, the risk of stigma and uncertainty is great,” he said.

The UKHSA is working with groups including the British Association of Sexual Health and HIV and the dating App Grindr to communicate with sexual health services and the GBMSM community. It is also encouraging the LGBT Consortium and Pride event organisers to help with messaging in the coming weeks.

Monkeypox typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions that usually resolve on their own within weeks, but can kill a small fraction of those infected.

UK health authorities are offering Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine, Imvanex, to contacts of confirmed or suspected cases.

Cases of monkeypox continue to rise outside Africa, mostly in Europe, and scientists are trying to pin down the reasons behind the spread.

On Wednesday (1), the WHO said it had so far received reports of more than 550 confirmed cases of the viral disease from 30 countries outside of Africa.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Can Depp’s career bounce back with defamation verdict?
News
Sir Salman Rushdie heads list of British Asians recognised in Queen’s Honours List
News
Explained: How unhappy lawmakers can oust Boris Johnson?
HEADLINE STORY
Estimated 2 million have long Covid in UK: official data
HEADLINE STORY
South Korean K-pop band BTS speaks on anti-Asian hate during White House visit
HEADLINE STORY
Russian TV presenter exhorts Putin to invade Britain and take Stonehenge
HEADLINE STORY
West Ham’s Zouma given 180 hours of community service for kicking his cat
HEADLINE STORY
Thank You, Your Majesty
News
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: in numbers
News
UK ‘very unlikely’ to hold early election: Deputy prime minister Raab amid growing…
News
Stop selling flights you can’t deliver: Transport secretary Grant Shapps’ warning to airlines
News
UK aims to send the first group of asylum seekers to Rwanda on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kamal Haasan: A pathbreaking icon
Health agency confirms community spread of monkeypox in England
Depp celebrates defamation verdict, Heard ‘heartbroken’
Can Depp’s career bounce back with defamation verdict?
Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni: From TV star to big screen leap…
Atreyee: The concert is a most humble tribute to my…